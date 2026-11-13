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The 25 best Switch 2 games
By Oli Welsh,7 days ago
A year and a half in, the Switch 2's software lineup could scarcely be looking healthier. About the only games the console is lacking are a new 3D Mario platformer and an all-new Zelda. Meanwhile, Nintendo has kept up a consistent stream of interesting second-tier titles like Splatoon Raiders, Switch 2 Editions of past classics like the Xenoblade series, as well as a spectacular pair of Nintendo 64 remakes in Star Fox and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.