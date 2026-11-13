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Glenn Tilbrook
By Bret Adams,4 days ago
For more than 50 years, the British pop/new-wave band Squeeze has created superbly crafted songs like “Tempted” and “Hourglass,” written mostly by lead vocalist/lead guitarist Glenn Tilbrook and vocalist/guitarist Chris Difford. Trixies, the group’s first new album in eight years, consists of songs written in 1974 (when both were teenagers) and put on cassette as demos performed mostly on piano. A loose collection of stories/tunes set in a nightclub, it was influenced by concept albums and rock operas of the mid ’70s, and the 2026 version is performed by the entire band including producer/ bassist Owen Biddle.