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Road striping to take place next week on Lovers Lane
By Hannah Hageman,7 days ago
Heads up to those who frequent Lovers Lane in Hopkinsville, as the City of Hopkinsville Public Works Department is set to start road striping efforts on Wednesday. According to a news release, the road striping will take place along Lovers Lane, stretching from Fort Campbell Boulevard over to the I-169 overpass, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. The work should take until approximately 12 p.m., weather permitting.
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