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Detroit Symphony Orchestra LIVE: November 13, 2026
By Interlochen Public Radio,7 days ago
Two DSO musicians step into the spotlight in a program of grace, elegance, and joy. Fanny Mendelssohn’s Overture—her only purely orchestral work—is paired with Robert Schumann’s “Rhenish” symphony, music alive with optimism, fire and a deep sacred glow. Flutist Hannah Hammel Maser and harpist Alyssa Katahara are soloists in Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp.