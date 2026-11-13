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Mountaintop View 11-13-26: Atkinson Out, Ian Johnson/GameDay, Texas State-Fresno State, CFP Expansion, Power Rankings, New Mexico DC
By Zach Ballard,7 days ago
Can the million dollar backup, Maalik Murphy get the job done for the Beavers?. ESPN will be honoring the 20th anniversary of the greatest college football game of all time by honoring the star of the game, Ian Johnson. A game with championship implications. A loss eliminates Fresno State and...