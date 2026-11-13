undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Liberal Unified Bowling Team Qualifies for State
By Brock,4 days ago
LIBERAL, KS – The Liberal Unified bowling team has qualified for the State competition after earning a third-place finish at the Regional tournament in Great Bend. The team got off to a strong start, recording its highest score of the season with a 185 game. The bowlers carried that momentum throughout the competition and held on to secure third place and a trip to State.