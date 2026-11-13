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New Beverages: Jetty Arrives, Kirkland Does Modern Soda, Bloom Pop Expands
By BevNET.com Staff,7 days ago
Califia Farms says it is adding “a little extra oomph” to its coffee portfolio with Double Espresso Cold Brew, a pure black, unsweetened coffee made with 250mg of caffeine per serving. Launching ahead of National Espresso Day on November 23, the multiserve flavor is available in retail and online via Amazon. Find out more at califiafarms.com.