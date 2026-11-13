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Mckenna Grace Premieres New Song For ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ Soundtrack — Exclusive
By editorial standards,7 days ago
Paris. Sydney. London. Madrid. The press tour for Mckenna Grace’s new movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, has brought her everywhere and back again, and today is no different. In a few hours, she’ll be in Mexico City for a fan event, but right now, the 20-year-old actor is in LA, where she is dialing in from the back seat of a car en route to the airport. It’s also 6:45 a.m., but the early wake-up call can’t kill her good spirits: “Hey, I'm up,” Grace says cheerfully, clearly unbothered by the grueling demands of the press tour junket. “I'm excited to talk.”