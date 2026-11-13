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Fact Check: Texas didn't 'find' 20M votes that flipped state blue. Here's how we know
4 days ago
Texas "found" 20 million new voters in the 2026 midterm elections who all voted for Democrats, securing Senate, House and gubernatorial wins in the state. After Democrats in Texas flipped a U.S. Senate seat, won 14 U.S. House seats and the governor's office in the 2026 midterm elections, a claim (archived) circulated that the wins happened only because the party fraudulently "found" 20 million new voters who all voted blue.