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Because billionaires hate waiting, Lürssen has opened a permanent repair base in Spain where a 24/7 rapid-response team can fly specialists to any ailing superyacht in the Mediterranean, offering immediate repairs and spare parts for vessels up to 525 feet long.
By Neha Tandon Sharma,7 days ago
The Mediterranean is packed with Lürssen, Oceanco, Ferretti, and Amels superyachts. These luxury vessels cater to every whim of their ultrawealthy owners on every voyage. But every once in a while, it is the pleasure craft itself that needs the attention. Making round-the-clock care possible for multi-million-dollar floating mansions is the new Lürssen facility, a service center in the Port Tarraco marina in Spain. The good news is this hands-on TLC in the western Med is available for large motor and sailing yachts from Lürssen and other builders. “Having our own base in the Mediterranean allows us to provide more personalized care for our fleet and any other yachts,” said York Ilgner, Managing Director of Lürssen Werft Hamburg.
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