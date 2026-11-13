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Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for the Rolling Hills Landowners Assn., Seward County
By Joe,7 days ago
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Rolling Hills Landowners Assn. public water supply system located in Seward County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure due to electrical issues. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.