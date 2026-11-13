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Who Owns xAI in 2026? SpaceX Bought Grok's Maker for $250B
By EPR Editorial Team,7 days ago
SpaceX owns xAI. SpaceX acquired xAI in an all-stock deal announced on February 2, 2026, which made xAI a wholly owned subsidiary, with xAI valued at about $250 billion and the combined company at about $1.25 trillion. xAI in turn owns the Grok chatbot and the social network X. SpaceX has traded on Nasdaq as SPCX since June 12, 2026, and Elon Musk holds roughly 42% of its equity and about 82% of its votes.