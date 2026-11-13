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LSU Names New School After Art Farve, Owner of the Wharf
3 days ago
Gulf Shores, AL. — (GSN) — Louisiana State University has officially named its newly established School of Construction within the College of Engineering as the Art Favre School of Construction. The university also announced that the program's future 148,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will be named the Performance Contractors Construction & Advanced Manufacturing Building, recognizing Favre’s long-standing dedication to LSU and the construction industry.
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