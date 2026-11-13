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Jake Paul Net Worth: Estimates From $80M to $200M Explained
By EPR Editorial Team,4 days ago
Jake Paul has no verified net worth. Published estimates run from about $80 million to $200 million, with Celebrity Net Worth listing $200 million for 2026 according to Unifresher. Forbes reported $50 million in estimated 2025 earnings, which is one year of income and not net worth. Paul moved from YouTube into professional boxing, co-founded Betr in 2022 and runs the boxing promoter Most Valuable Promotions.