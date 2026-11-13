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Vector Inc.: Tokyo PR Group, $228M in Fee Income
By EPR Editorial Team,4 days ago
Vector Inc. is a Tokyo-based PR and advertising group listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and founded in 1993 by Keiji Nishie. PRovoke Media's 2025 Global 250 ranking lists it 19th in the world, with 1,707 staff and about $228 million in 2024 fee income. It also owns PR TIMES, Japan's largest press release distribution platform, and a group of 53 companies as of 2023.