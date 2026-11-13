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Orange Beach Superintendent Randy Wilkes Announces Retirement
4 days ago
Orange Beach, AL. — (GSN) — Orange Beach City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes has announced that the current school year will be his last, bringing a close to his foundational tenure as the district's inaugural leader. Taking the helm in the summer of 2022, Wilkes led the system from its initial separation from the county through a period of rapid academic and operational expansion.