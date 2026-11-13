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Chevrolet Marketing Strategy: Trucks, Small SUVs, EV Reset
By EPR Editorial Team,8 days ago
Chevrolet marketing strategy in late 2026 leans on pickups and small SUVs while its electric lineup shrinks. In the third quarter, General Motors reported U.S. sales of 670,974 vehicles, down 5.5%; Chevrolet sales fell 4.6% to 437,321, light-duty Silverado rose 13.3% to 100,221, and Equinox EV fell 93.2% to 1,705, according to GM's sales figures as reproduced by EDC Tips.