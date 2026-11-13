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Bountiful Harvest returns to Lexington Nov. 19
By Tonya Page,7 days ago
In the spirit of filling every table, the Town of Lexington will host its annual Bountiful Harvest on Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Icehouse Pavilion in downtown Lexington. For the past nine years, the Lexington Police Department and Serve & Connect have hosted Bountiful Harvest as a day of giving and receiving in an effort to provide outreach to those in the community who may need food and resources as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.