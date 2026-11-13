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Mona Passage Capsizing Killed Three, Left 10 Missing as Smugglers Face Death Penalty
By Carlos Mendez,5 days ago
A packed migrant boat capsized off Mona Island late on Sept. 27, killing at least three people and leaving 10 others missing and presumed dead, after a crew member allegedly attacked passengers with a machete and triggered a panicked scramble into the water. The Coast Guard pulled 49 survivors from the Mona Passage, a treacherous stretch of open water between the Dominican Republic and western Puerto Rico that has become a deadly corridor for smuggling ventures.
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