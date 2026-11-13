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First Alert: Freezing temperatures on the way this weekend
By Tori Alvarado,7 days ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! TGIF!. Our Friday morning started out with clear skies, but it was rather chilly with temperatures starting out in-between the upper 30s to low 40s. We also dealt with a slight breeze this morning, so it felt like temps were down in the mid to low 30s. As we go throughout the day, we’ll stay dry and skies will remain clear, meaning we’ll have lots of sunshine to enjoy.