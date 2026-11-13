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Jersey City Needs a CFO, Borgata Needs a Social Media Manager and More NJ Jobs
By Bill Hartnett,7 days ago
Communication and storytelling run through this week’s Jersey Digs Job Board top picks. Jersey City is hiring a Communications Director to serve as the voice of City Hall, plus a Chief Financial Officer to manage the budget. In Newark, Audible needs a marketing leader to bring new products to listeners worldwide, and Borgata is looking for a Social Media Manager to keep one of Atlantic City’s biggest resorts top of mind for its audience. Princeton’s RRAPP project needs a Managing Editor to turn academic research into stories the public can understand and use.
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