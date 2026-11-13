undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 2 Michigan Women’s Basketball wears down Columbia in 81-58 road win
By Taylor Daniels,7 days ago
The No. 2 Michigan Women’s Basketball team won its first road game of the season against Columbia behind Kendall Dudley’s first double-double:. The No. 2 Michigan women’s basketball team has a goal to hold each opponent below 15 points per quarter. The Wolverines know if that lofty goal is completed, their offense can generally surpass those 60 points to secure a win.