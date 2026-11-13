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South Carolina Baby Found Buried Alive After Disappearing With His Father, Sheriff Says
By Daniel Harris,4 days ago
A disturbing incident in South Carolina ended in an extraordinary rescue after an infant boy, identified as Koah, was found buried underground near a family member’s home. Authorities said the baby was discovered Tuesday afternoon after an extensive search that began the previous day. The child was later released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.