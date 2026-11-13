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Shawnee man sentenced for illegally possessing gun after a felony conviction
By Kimberly Querry-Thompson,7 days ago
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee man has been sentenced after he illegally possessed a firearm after a felony conviction. On Oct. 17, 2025, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to the parking lot of a bar in southwest Oklahoma City following reports of a domestic disturbance and possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Mark Richard Elwood Flamand asleep in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
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