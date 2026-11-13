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My favorite Linux installer isn't an ISO, and I wish I'd found it sooner
By Tashreef Shareef,7 days ago
If you are like me and install and reset operating systems often, you likely have a bootable USB flash drive with all your distros handy. But what if you could test and install Linux distros over the network and never have to carry a USB flash drive? Netboot.xyz lets you boot a computer over the network using PXE/iPXE instead of a USB drive, and I wish I'd found it sooner.