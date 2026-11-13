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State health report shows flu activity remains widespread for another week
By South Carolina Public Radio,7 days ago
Flu activity across South Carolina has climbed to widespread levels early in the season, with increases in confirmed cases, doctor visits, and hospitalizations during the first week of November. According to the latest Flu Watch surveillance report released by the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH), every major flu...
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