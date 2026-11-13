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Big Box Briefing: How Target’s and Walmart’s beauty department makeovers are reshaping brand strategies
By Jill Manoff,7 days ago
This is the latest installment of the Big-Box Briefing, a weekly Modern Retail+ column about the strategies of major retailers. More from the series →. As mass-market heavyweights Target and Walmart overhaul their beauty, wellness and personal care aisles to rival specialty powerhouses — and each other — large consumer packaged goods companies and independent labels are updating their retail playbooks. Specifically, they’re elevating their look and feel, reallocating their media spending, and rethinking their distribution strategies to best align with retail partners’ direction.