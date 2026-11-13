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Biology Students Take Learning to the Water Through New Floating Classroom Partnership
7 days ago
New this academic year, Flagler College's Department of Natural Sciences has partnered with Florida Water Warriors to provide students with a floating classroom, bringing hands-on marine science instruction directly into the field. The partnership provides students enrolled in Marine Biology (BIO 203) and Invertebrate Zoology (BIO 360) with regular opportunities...