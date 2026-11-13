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Playoff-caliber matchups lead NFL ticket prices in Week 10
7 days ago
With the NFL season more than halfway completed and playoff pictures starting to form, a number of Week 10 matchups are drawing high get-in prices around the league, per TicketData.com. The 49ers-Cowboys matchup at AT&T Stadium leads the way this week, with a get-in price of $393 that is actually a 9% drop over the past three days. Seahawks-Raiders at Allegiant Stadium isn’t far behind at $359 to get in, but that price is actually a 13% jump over the past three days. Vikings-Packers at Lambeau Field ($347, down 13% over the past three days) and Steelers-Bengals at Paycor Stadium ($318, up 22% over the past three days) are the only other matchups with $300-plus get-in prices. Rounding out the top five for Week 10 is Bills-Jets at MetLife stadium with a get-in price of $175 -- a 23% jump over the past three days. SBJ has partnered with TicketData.com to track get-in prices and trends for upcoming NFL games. For additional information on games, visit the NFL page at TicketData.com.