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Brett Yormark to run Milan holdings for RedBird, Gerry Cardinale
4 days ago
Brett Yormark announced his impending departure as Big 12 Commissioner last month with the expectation that his next move would be outside college sports. That move became clear Friday morning when the Financial Times reported that Yormark will become CEO of newly formed Milan Sports & Entertainment, a holding company that will run the sports, venue and entertainment interests of Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners in the city.