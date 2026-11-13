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Monika Zlateva, CT Interactive: “We are evolving from simply a game studio provider to something more powerful and meaningful”
7 days ago
Focus Gaming News was at SiGMA World 2026 in Rome, where it spoke with Monika Zlateva, Chief Commercial Officer at CT Interactive, about the company’s transformation from game studio into aggregator and what operators now expect from a content partner. Zlateva said CT Interactive is evolving “from simply a...