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Quu Sues Broadcast Electronics Over Visual Radio Patent
By Nick Langan ⋅,3 days ago
Text has been updated with additional information from the filed complaint. Quu has filed a federal patent infringement lawsuit against Broadcast Electronics. The complaint, filed Nov. 11 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, alleges that BE’s TREplus products infringe on a Quu patent covering its Content Partnership and AdSync visual message offerings.