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AG Jennings announces $183.5 million multistate settlement with rent-to-own finance company Acima Digital, LLC
7 days ago
Attorney General Kathy Jennings has announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC and its direct parent company, Acima Holdings, LLC. The settlement consists of $43 million in restitution for the benefit of consumers, a $10.5 million payment to the states, and lease balance reductions totaling $130 million.