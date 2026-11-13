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Arman Bedzhanian, BetConstruct AI: “We treat LLMs as a tool that our workers and managers can use to boost their productivity”
7 days ago
Focus Gaming News was at SiGMA World 2026 in Rome, where it spoke with Arman Bedzhanian, Vice President at BetConstruct AI, about hyper-personalisation, the role of humans alongside AI and the practical use of AI in risk management. Bedzhanian said personalisation in igaming predates the current AI hype, since AI...