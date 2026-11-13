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Manchester City likely won’t face sanctions until next year due to appeals process
7 days ago
Sanctions against Premier League club Manchester City “will be handed down next year if the club fails next month to successfully appeal findings that it breached the Premier League’s financial rules.” Sources said the club’s appeal against the ruling “is set to go ahead in mid-December” and it “may run for a number of days.” Sources added the judgment from that appeal is expected to be handed down by the independent commission -- a panel set up to hear the case -- “in the new year, followed by a decision on sanctions should the appeal prove unsuccessful.” It “isn’t clear when any sanctions would take effect, and punishments are also open to appeal.” That means the “uncertainty hanging over the Premier League could still stretch on beyond the current season” ending in May, and “possibly for years to come,” legal experts have warned (FINANCIAL TIMES, 11/12).