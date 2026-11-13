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Fiesta Bowl bringing back Flag Football Classic in 2027
7 days ago
The Fiesta Bowl announced Thursday that the Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic “is coming back to Arizona for a second year” but is “moving from Arizona State’s campus in Tempe to the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa.” The tournament will be held from April 10-11, 2027. Oakley is “back as the tournament sponsor.” UCF, Arizona State, Florida and Georgia, all of which made the semifinals in 2026, are returning in 2027. New schools in the tournament are Cal Poly, Eastern Michigan, UT Arlington and Nebraska. Each of them are “among the few Division I schools that sponsor flag football at the varsity level” (ARIZONA REPUBLIC, 11/12).