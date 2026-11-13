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WNBA ramping up commissioner search as interviews begin
7 days ago
Outgoing WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Thursday that the search for a new WNBA commissioner is an “ongoing process” and that the league “has interviewed candidates.” Speaking after the league’s annual fall competition committee meeting in N.Y., Engelbert “kept her update with reporters brief, saying it’s been a ‘normal process.’” When asked if she still expects her replacement to be hired by Dec. 31, Engelbert said, “I hope so.” The search “didn’t begin in earnest until October,” when the NBA hired Excel Search & Advisory. Excel’s “first order of business was sifting through the initial list of names that were flooded to the league.” The WNBA is “now deeply involved in the process and began meeting with candidates in person over the last two weeks.” NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum previously served as interim WNBA president following Lisa Borders’ departure before Engelbert arrived in 2019. If the league “does not have a replacement for Engelbert by the new year, he could step into the role on an interim basis” (THE ATHLETIC, 11/12).