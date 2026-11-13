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Report: Pochettino to take Manchester United job, leave USMNT
7 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino has “agreed to become the next Manchester United manager,” with an announcement expected on Friday, according to sources cited by ESPN.com. Pochettino has “finalised personal terms on a two-and-a-half year contract” with ManU and has agreed to a deal with U.S. Soccer which “will see him take charge of two games against Haiti ... before traveling to Manchester.” ManU expects Pochettino at Carrington on Wednesday ahead of his first game in charge against Liverpool on Nov. 22. Sources said that ManU CEO Omar Berrada told U.S. Soccer on Wednesday that “they would trigger” the $10M release clause in Pochettino’s contract. ManU is also expected to pay another $2M “to hire Pochettino’s staff, including long-time assistant Jesus Perez.” Sources noted Pochettino “asked representatives to alert United to the existence of a release clause in the contract extension he signed with U.S. Soccer in August” (ESPN.com, 11/13).