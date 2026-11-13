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K-9 Unit For Mt. Vernon Police Department
By Aaron Santini,7 days ago
It’s been almost 14 years since the Mt. Vernon Police Department had a K-9 unit. They are now bringing it back with 2 rescued dogs that will be trained to detect drugs and track missing people. Redemption Ranch in Plainfield is providing the dogs and their training at no cost. Despite this, the department still needs about $25,000 for equipment, vehicle upgrades, and other miscellaneous expenses associated with the launch of the program. Donations can be dropped off at the police department.