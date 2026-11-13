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Does the Commanders' massive primetime win change how we view their season?
By Caroline FentonJason Fitz,7 days ago
Does the Commanders' massive primetime win change how we view their season?. Yahoo Sports Daily hosts Jason Fitz and Caroline Fenton react to the Washington Commanders' big comeback win over the New York Giants and discuss how this impacts the NFC East. Watch the full episode of Yahoo Sports Daily on YouTube or YahooSports.TV.