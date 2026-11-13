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How Frieze became the latest step in Abu Dhabi's cultural masterplan
By Melissa Gronlund,7 days ago
Frieze Abu Dhabi (19-22 November) debuts next week to a crescendo of cultural development in the emirate. As 2026 draws to a close it brings the launch of the long-awaited Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, which joins three other museums in the Saadiyat Cultural District that have opened in the past 18 months. Meanwhile, the second editions of the Public Art Biennial and Nomad Abu Dhabi art and design fair take place this month, while plans continue for Miza, the creative quarter in Mina Zayed.