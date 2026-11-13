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Ballot question would put major restrictions on data centers, as Kraft Group proposes Sutton data campus
By Sam Drysdale, State House News Service,5 days ago
Opponents of data center development have launched a campaign to put new restrictions before Massachusetts voters in 2028, as a $16 billion project proposed in Sutton sharpens the debate. The Committee to Restrict Data Centers, which filed initial paperwork with state regulators in September, announced the campaign Thursday and launched...