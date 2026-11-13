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GoFundMe investigates Howard County woman accused of faking cancer
By Julie Scharper, The Banner,7 days ago
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here. Alexandra “Lexi” Thomas, 34, has been thrust into a national spotlight as a recently released podcast, “The Lexi Con,” explores allegations that she convinced friends, co-workers and even family members that she was battling blood cancer from 2014 through 2024.
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