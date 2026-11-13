undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Keeping Muncie’s Thunderbolts thunderbolting
By Ted Shideler,4 days ago
Tornado sirens…can’t live with ‘em, can’t live without ‘em, amiright? Seriously, though, we clinch our teeth through tests that interrupt our Friday mornings, but rely on them when severe weather strikes. Most of what we hear every week are modern Federal Signal 2001-SRNs, but yesterday, Delaware County Emergency Management issued an update to its testing policy that I hope will keep our historic holdouts fit for years to come.
1