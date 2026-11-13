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First Responders Recover Stranded Hunter From Water
By Shannon McFarlin,7 days ago
Dover, Tenn.–First responders in Dover recovered hunter who fell into the water before he became hypothermic. On Thursday, November 12, Dover Fire was dispatched to Lick Creek Boat Ramp for a stranded hunter located across from Lick Creek. Seven members from Dover Fire responded and were able to launch a boat to assist. The hunter was located unijured and brought back to the ramp. The hunter had fallen into the water but thanks to the crew’s effort, had not yet been hypothermic.