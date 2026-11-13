undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shoppers Will Protect The Thanksgiving Feast, And Grocers Are Meeting Them There
By Shelby Report Staff,7 days ago
Holiday food remains the centerpiece of the season, and shoppers are protecting it, according to U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends 2026: Holidays, released by FMI – The Food Industry Association. The survey finds 45 percent of shoppers extremely or very concerned about rising holiday food prices, up 8 points from fall 2025, yet shoppers say they would rather cut back on holiday clothing, décor or events than scale back the feast, and 72 percent call their grocery store’s loyalty program essential to staying on budget.