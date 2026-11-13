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Derelict Aircraft To Be Disposed Of
By Mike Stegall / ColumnistReporter,7 days ago
DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County Commissioners’ November 12, 2026 regular session started at 1:30 p.m. Commissioners Aultman and Flatter were present. Commissioner Combs was absent. The Commissioners read and approved the minutes from November 10th. Next, the Commissioners approved the Examination and Allowance of Bills. The General Fund amount was $1,606.52, the outside funds were $4,491.86, and the total amount was $6,098.38.