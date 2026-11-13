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‘Necessary expense’: More customers are willing to spend $400 (or more) for a haircut
By Shannon Larson, The Boston Globe,7 days ago
In an era when a new iPhone retails for $1,200 and a latte goes for $7 or more, salon owners have found many clients are willing to pay. It’s around noon on a recent weekday, and the upscale salons lining Newbury Street are booked solid. Rows of women in styling chairs, their heads covered in shiny foil packets, scroll their phones. Stylists snip neat layers. Freshly coiffed clients smile at their reflection.