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Pipeline replacement project could cause traffic delays in Chesapeake through mid 2027
By Conor Hollingsworth,7 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Drivers traveling along Bainbridge Boulevard or Chesapeake Drive in Chesapeake could experience traffic delays in the coming weeks as a pipeline replacement project continues near the busy roadway. The project, led by the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD), involves replacing more than a mile of aging...