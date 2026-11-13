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Colorado parents raise nearly $14,000 to sue district over closed-door school closure talks
7 days ago
Two Colorado parents have raised nearly $14,000 to challenge their school district over closed-door discussions that helped shape plans to close several schools. Landon and Jonna Yarrington are parents of a Beattie Elementary School student. They have filed a civil lawsuit against Fort Collins' Poudre School District, alleging violations of Colorado's open meetings law, according to public media outlet KUNC.
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